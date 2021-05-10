Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.55 on Friday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

