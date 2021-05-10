Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of HSC opened at $22.55 on Friday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
