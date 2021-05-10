Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Harmonic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 10,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,740. The firm has a market cap of $714.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

