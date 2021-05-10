Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

