Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,908 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $45.82. 84,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

