Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,830 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

