Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

