Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI opened at $347.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $348.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

