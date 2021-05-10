Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

