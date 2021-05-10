Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO stock opened at $195.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

