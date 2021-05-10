Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

