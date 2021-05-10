Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.