Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.12 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 195,052.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 59.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,082.6% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 128,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

