Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

