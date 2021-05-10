Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $531,294.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
