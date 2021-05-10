Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $531,294.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.