GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.02 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $84.44 million and $20.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000929 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,220,645 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

