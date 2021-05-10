GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.75.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.05. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.