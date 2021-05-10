Guggenheim Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.79.

DraftKings stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

