Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $714,250.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samir Kaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $135.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

