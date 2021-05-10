GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. GSI Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,590. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

