GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 3.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.