Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

