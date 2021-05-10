Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $850.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $604.96 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

