Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,484 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

