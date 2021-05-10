Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.