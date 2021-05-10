Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. China Customer Relations Centers makes up approximately 2.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRC opened at $6.22 on Monday. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

