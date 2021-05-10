Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $8,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares in the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the first quarter worth $1,415,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

