Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

