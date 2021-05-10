Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

