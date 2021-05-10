Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,275 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

