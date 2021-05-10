Greenleaf Trust Acquires 826 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

