Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price decreased by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.
Green Dot stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.
In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.