Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price decreased by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Green Dot stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

