GravityCoin Trading Down 6.5% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $128,550.21 and $243.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $284.03 or 0.00500811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00244565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $707.20 or 0.01246947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00748288 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,655,822 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

