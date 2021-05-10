Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$89.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.31.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$81.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.53. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.12 and a 12 month high of C$81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

