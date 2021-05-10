Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €21.90 ($25.76). The company had a trading volume of 475,170 shares. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.87.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.