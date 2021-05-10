GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.64

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

