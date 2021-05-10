GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

GPRO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

