Goose Finance Market Capitalization Hits $21.95 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.51 or 0.00022570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

