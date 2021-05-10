good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) PT Raised to $2.00

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGBF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. good natured Products has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

