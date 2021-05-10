Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 50,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 153.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

