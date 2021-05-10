Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 50,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 153.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
