Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $217,642.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

