Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

