Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 595,475 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 313.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

