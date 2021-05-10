Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $661,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $877.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $788.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

