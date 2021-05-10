Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $268,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

