Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,559 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

