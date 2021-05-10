Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,948 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

