Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $196.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $197.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

