Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

