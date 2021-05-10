Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 298 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average is $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

