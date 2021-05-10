Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Home Depot by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $339.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

